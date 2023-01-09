scorecardresearch
30 officials from Nigeria arrive at RRU for training

The officials will be trained in checking human trafficking, immigration, narcotics, customs, economic crimes and cyber security.

The programme at the Rashtriya Raksha University has been sponsored by the Union ministry of External Affairs. (Image Source: Rashtriya Raksha University)
As many as 30 law enforcement officials from Nigeria arrived at the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) in Gandhinagar for a two-week training programme on law enforcement on Monday.

“The programme has been sponsored by the Union ministry of External Affairs and is being coordinated by the Indian Mission in Nigeria,” said Ravi Shah, head of International Cooperation and Outreach division at RRU.

The officials are part of 10 different agencies from Nigeria and will be trained in checking human trafficking, immigration, narcotics, customs, economic crimes and cyber security.

First published on: 09-01-2023 at 22:08 IST
