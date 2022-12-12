3 Pakistani fishermen nabbed off Gujarat’s coast in BSF special operation

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat conducted a special search operation and nabbed three Pakistani fishermen from the Harami Nala area in Kutch district in the early hours of Monday, officers said.

According to an official release, the BSF patrol party from Bhuj observed the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and some fishermen in the Harami Nala area on Sunday night. On seeing the BSF party approach, the fishermen left the boat and fled towards Pakistan. Despite the tough and challenging marshy terrain as well as restricted visibility at night, BSF personnel chased and apprehended the Pakistani fishermen.

The apprehended fishermen were identified as Ali Asgar, 25, Jaan Mohammad, 27, and Bilalbal Khamiso, 22, residents of Zero Point in Pakistan. The operation conducted throughout the night was closely monitored and supervised by Ravi Gandhi, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier, who is on his maiden visit to Bhuj Sector after assuming charge.

The BSF stated that Ali Asgar was previously apprehended by its personnel in 2017 and was in Bhuj Jail for a year before returning to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border. The fishermen revealed that they had entered the zone only for fishing as it is their main source of livelihood, the release added.