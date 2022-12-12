scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

3 Pakistani fishermen nabbed off Gujarat’s coast in BSF special operation

On seeing the BSF party approach, the fishermen fled towards Pakistan following which the personnel chased and apprehended them, according to an official release.

gujarat news, pak fishermen news, indian expressThe fishermen revealed that they had entered the zone only for fishing as it is their main source of livelihood. (File)

The Border Security Force (BSF) in Gujarat conducted a special search operation and nabbed three Pakistani fishermen from the Harami Nala area in Kutch district in the early hours of Monday, officers said.

According to an official release, the BSF patrol party from Bhuj observed the movement of a Pakistani fishing boat and some fishermen in the Harami Nala area on Sunday night. On seeing the BSF party approach, the fishermen left the boat and fled towards Pakistan. Despite the tough and challenging marshy terrain as well as restricted visibility at night, BSF personnel chased and apprehended the Pakistani fishermen.

The apprehended fishermen were identified as Ali Asgar, 25, Jaan Mohammad, 27, and Bilalbal Khamiso, 22, residents of Zero Point in Pakistan. The operation conducted throughout the night was closely monitored and supervised by Ravi Gandhi, IG, BSF Gujarat Frontier, who is on his maiden visit to Bhuj Sector after assuming charge.

The BSF stated that Ali Asgar was previously apprehended by its personnel in 2017 and was in Bhuj Jail for a year before returning to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border. The fishermen revealed that they had entered the zone only for fishing as it is their main source of livelihood, the release added.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 11:34:07 am
Next Story

Here’s what made Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s good morning ‘even better’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close