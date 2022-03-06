3-day workshop on Maritime law concludes at RRU in Gandhinagar

A three-day-long workshop on maritime law of the Colombo Security Conclave, in which senior delegates from six countries-India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius and Seychelles participated,

was concluded at Gandhinagar based Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) on Saturday.

The workshop was organised by the National Security Council Secretariat under the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in association with RRU, and saw delegates from the Navy, Coastal Security and other law enforcement agencies from the six nations brainstorm on various unique coastal and maritime security threats and challenges in the Indian Ocean, legislative and executive initiatives and judicial pronouncements as well as maritime security gap analysis.

“More than 95 % of India’s trade and 80% of the world’s trade happens through the seas. Despite newer modes of transport available, seaways remain the most prosperous and economic means of transport,” said Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar, National Maritime Security Coordinator.

“The prosperity of humankind will be determined only by safe and secure seas. With such high stakes, there has to be common rules which must be followed by all yet we find that there are non-traditional threats such as piracy, gun and drug smuggling, human trafficking, environment degradation, illegal-unreported-unregulated (IUU) fishing among others that pose a challenge to operators at sea and enforcement agencies at the shore,” he added.

Kumar, works as part of the National Security Council Secretariat in New Delhi, which is helmed by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

According to Kumar, the three day long workshop focussed on the maritime challenges faced in the Indian Ocean.

“Wherever prosperity is involved, threats naturally emerge. There is utmost importance for countries to have complete knowledge of the maritime laws so that there are no loopholes to be enjoyed by the apprehended smugglers or pirates when they are being tried in their respective jurisdiction,” Kumar said.

“Our neighbouring countries have a massive area for patrolling however when they don’t have the resources to patrol it then that causes a security risk to the entire region. Our Indian Navy under the Mission Sagar, have been providing assistance… We cannot have prosperity without safety and we cannot have safety without the effort of all,” added Kumar.