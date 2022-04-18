3-day foundry event begins in Gandhinagar

The 70th Indian Foundry Congress, 18th International Exhibition on Foundry Technology, Equipment, Supplies and Services (IFEX) and the Cast India Expo commenced at Helipad Exhibition Center in Gandhinagar in the presence of Minister of State for Industries Jagdish Panchal and leading personalities from foundry industry in the country.

The three-day event is organised by The Institute of Indian Foundrymen (Western Region) with an aim to provide networking opportunity for the foundry industry. More than 230 exhibitors are participating in the exhibition, which is being held for the first time without any foreign participation.

Quoting Panchal, an official release of the event stated, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat with a focus on Make in India and Ease of Doing Business. I am happy to know that this exhibition is 100% atmanirbhar without any foreign participation. Industry plays an important role in development, and the government of Gujarat is committed to supporting growth with the right policies and a conducive environment.”

Quoting IIF president IF Devendra Jain, the release said, “The Indian foundry industry has also been impacted by the pandemic, but the worst is behind us. The industry is poised for major growth in the coming years, and we expect it to double in size in the next five years. We are confident that the Indian Foundry Congress and IFEX 2022 will play the role of a catalyst in the foundry industry’s growth.”

A leading name in the industry, Shriram Viji, who delivered keynote address was quoted as saying, “We have seen a steep rise in prices of all commodities such as pig iron, coke, cast iron, steel scrap,etc. The Ukraine-Russia conflict has further fuelled the prices. To survive, the industry will need to immediately revise long-term orders and adopt weekly or monthly price revision.”