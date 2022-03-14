283 Asiatic lions died in Gujarat in last two years: State govt

In the last two years, a total of 283 Asiatic lions have died in the forests of Gujarat, the state Legislative Assembly was informed Monday.

The Gujarat government told the House that there were a total of 674 lions in and around the state’s Gir sanctuary, including 206 males, 309 females and 29 cubs, as on December 31, 2021. Of these, 345 lions were inside the sanctuary, while 329 were outside, the government stated in a written reply to a query by Congress MLA Vikram Madam during Question Hour.

The government said a total of 283 Asiatic lions died due to various causes during 2020 and 2021. Of these, 29 died in various accidents, three of which happened inside the sanctuary. The remaining 254 deaths were due to natural causes. No deaths were reported due to poaching or hunting. As many as 159 lions died in 2020 and 124 lions in 2021.

The state government said it has appointed veterinarians, deployed lion ambulances and set up wild animal treatment centres to prevent untoward deaths among the majestic creatures. Speed breakers and signboards have also been installed on public roads passing through the sanctuary.

Radio collaring of lions, covering of open wells in protected areas, night patrolling and CCTV surveillance have been implemented and chain-link fencing done on both sides of the Rajula-Pipavav railway track, the government added.