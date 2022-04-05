250 from AAP, Cong join BJP in Vadodara

Around 250 leaders and workers of the Congress and the Aam Admi Party (AAP) from Vadodara district joined the BJP in the presence of party general secretaries Pradipsinh Vaghela and Bhargav Bhatt in Gandhinagar Monday, a BJP release said.

The release stated that those who joined the BJP on Monday included AAP leader Satish Makwana and Congress leader Jayshree Gohil.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaghela welcomed the leaders and workers who joined the BJP “considering the public service done by the party under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.