2023 will be full of challenges like inflation, says Union minister Piyush Goyal at B20 India meeting

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said Monday that the year 2023 will be full of challenges, including inflation. He was speaking on the sidelines of a B20 India Inception Meeting held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

“This year is full of challenges. Inflation is at record high across the world. Countries that used to have 1-2 per cent inflation are now seeing 10-12 per cent inflation,” Goyal said. The Business 20 (B20) Inception meeting at Gandhinagar is the first of 15 G20 meetings being hosted by Gujarat.

The minister said India used to have 10-12 per cent inflation before 2014. “When Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he signed an agreement with the Reserve Bank of India that it will be the responsibility of RBI to control inflation. In the last eight years of PM Modi’s rule, the average inflation is 4.5 per cent,” he added.

Pointing out that there is a feeling of “envy” with regard to the Indian economy, the minister said, “Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a global force. There is excitement in the world with regard to India. The way India and its economy are progressing, it has become a matter of jealousy in the world.”

“The way India has controlled inflation has become a matter of discussion in the world. When economies across the world are sliding, India is growing at a fast pace among larger economies,” he added.