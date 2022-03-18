‘188 custodial death cases in 2 yrs’

Gujarat reported a total of 188 custodial deaths cases in 2020 and 2021, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who handles the Home portfolio, informed Gujarat Assembly Thursday in a written reply to a starred question raised by Congress legislator Paresh Dhanani.

As per the reply, 88 cases of custodial deaths were reported in 2020 whereas, 100 cases were reported in 2021. It added that responsible officials in these cases have faced various criminal and departmental actions that include suspension and fine in cash.

In his reply, the CM also said that the next of kin of the deceased in custodial deaths have been paid Rs 6 lakh compensation each.