scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

17 Hindu refugees from Pak granted Indian citizenship

The refugees, in turn, thanked the Ahmedabad district administration for showing expediency in granting them Indian citizenship.  One of them was quoted as saying that they were experiencing “peace in India”.

By: Express News Service | Gandhinagar |
May 9, 2022 6:02:36 am
Gandhinagar, Gandhinagar news, Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, Indian citizenship, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAs per the release, under the provisions of Citizenship Act, foreign nationals living in India for seven or more years get the citizenship after following due constitutional procedure.

Indian citizenship has been conferred to 17 Hindu refugees from Pakistan by Ahmedabad Collector Sandip Sagale, said an official release Saturday. The Collector also held a dialogue with the refugees.

The refugees, in turn, thanked the Ahmedabad district administration for showing expediency in granting them Indian citizenship.  One of them was quoted as saying that they were experiencing “peace in India”.

As per the release, under the provisions of Citizenship Act, foreign nationals living in India for seven or more years get the citizenship after following due constitutional procedure.

Best of Express Premium

Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Delhi Confidential: Healing TouchPremium
Delhi Confidential: Healing Touch
Demand up, output down: Atta prices at record highPremium
Demand up, output down: Atta prices at record high
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Gandhinagar News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement