Vadodara: 15-yr-old boy found hanging in house where he was working

A 15-year-old boy was found hanging on a dog’s leash in a residential apartment, where he was employed as domestic help in Manjalpur area of Vadodara Wednesday afternoon, after which police have initiated a probe.

The family of the boy has alleged foul play and claimed that the owner of the house where the boy was employed as domestic help had been torturing him.

According to personnel at the Manjalpur police station, they received a call around 3pm on Wednesday informing them about the death of a 15-year-old in a house in Subodhnagar area. When a team arrived at the spot, the family of the deceased had gathered there alleging foul play. The relatives claimed that the owner of the house “tortured” the boy as the family owed him money.

Officials of the Manjalpur police station, along with a team of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) began a probe and have sent the body of the deceased for autopsy.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 3, Yashpal Jaganiya, told The Indian Express, “We have registered a case of accidental death and taken the family’s allegations into account. They have claimed that the boy had been employed at the house as a worker as the family owed money to the owner. However, we have asked them to substantiate their allegation. Meanwhile, we are also awaiting the autopsy report. No suicide note has been recovered from the site.”