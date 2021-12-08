1,267 panchayats declared Samras, Cabinet clears works of Rs 1,494 cr

As many as 1,267 panchayats out of the 10,118 gram panchayat that go to general/mid-term polls this year have been declared Samras, said an official release on Tuesday.

The figures of Samras gram panchayats were declared late Tuesday as December 7 was the last date for withdrawal of nominations in the elections.

Under the Samras Scheme of the state government, villagers choose their ward members and sarpanch with consensus and do not go to polls.

As per the release, Rajkot district has witnessed maximum 130 Samras gram panchayats out of 541 followed by Surat (79 out of 492), Surendranagar (78 out of 497) and Amreli (75 out of 489).

Another release from the state government quoted revenue minister Rajendra Trivedi as saying that during the elections of 10,279 gram panchayats in December 2016, 1,455 gram panchayats were declared Samras.

He is also quoted as saying that Chamanpar village of Morbi district, native place of Panchayat Minister Brijesh Merja, has set a record of being declared as Samras gram panchayat for the seventh time.

Quoting Trivedi, the release also apprised about important decisions taken by the state cabinet which was held on Tuesday, instead of Wednesday, owing to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s two-day visit to Dubai. Ahead of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit next month, CM Patel is leading a delegation to Dubai on December 8 and 9.

As per the release, the state cabinet has approved various works for the development and repair of roads in the state worth Rs 1,494 crore. It also informed about an application developed by the office of Minister of Roads & Buildings Purnesh Modi in which a citizen from any part of Gujarat will be able to upload a photograph of a road requiring repair work.

“Owing to the GPS (enabled application), the citizen is not required to find out who is the concerned officer for the repair of the road and a complaint will automatically reach the officer’s log-in (account) and it can be resolved at the earliest,” it said.

The state government has also allotted Rs 10 crore to the members of Parliament in Gujarat for development and repair of roads in their respective constituencies.

In another decision, the state cabinet has increased the income limit of Rs 1 to Rs 4 lakh for a person to be eligible to get relief from the CM’s Relief Fund for the treatment of approved diseases in approved hospitals. The Gujarat government has also allotted over 12.37 lakh square metres of land for public works to various government entities.

In a decision concerning seven tribal districts of South Gujarat, considering the eating habit of the tribals, the state government has decided to give more rice instead of wheat under the food security scheme of the Central government. As per the scheme, the priority families get 3.5 kg wheat and 1.5 kg rice per person per month. Trivedi said that tribals eat rice more and so, the government has decided to give them 3 kg rice and 2 kg wheat per person per month under the scheme.