10-time Congress MLA Rathava joins BJP in Gujarat

Veteran tribal leader of Congress Mohansinh Rathava (78) who holds the record of winning Assembly elections for 10 times resigned from the party and joined Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday.

He joined BJP at the party’s media center, set up specially for the 2022 Assembly elections, in the presence of party’s general secretaries Bhargav Bhatt and Pradipsinh Vaghela.

Rathava is the MLA from Chhota Udepur constituency, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribe communities. Before joining BJP, Rathva had sent his resignation letter to state Congress president Jagdish Thakor.

Interacting with media persons after joining BJP, Rathva said, “I consider it myself lucky on this occasion (of joining BJP).”

On reasons for quitting Congress and joining BJP, Rathva said, “I had feelings (for BJP) for so many years and I have joined it while trusting (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi Saheb.”

Replying to a question related to a Congress allegation that he quit the party because it refused to give his son a ticket, Rathva said, “Congress has not said no to me. They haven’t said that I will not be getting a ticket. This decision was taken before that… I am old now and cannot walk, in such circumstances, my son Rajendrasinh –felt that we should join BJP.”