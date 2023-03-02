10 pc drop in amount spent on mid-day meal scheme in state

Gujarat has recorded an almost 10 per cent decrease in the amount spent on mid-day meal scheme last year, the state legislature was informed Wednesday.

Compared to Rs 993.34 crore spent between February 1, 2021 and January 31, 2022, the government spent Rs 896.84 crore on the mid-day meal scheme between Rs February 1, 2022 and January 31, 2023, the state government said in a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Amit Chavda during the Question Hour.

The mid-day meal scheme is implemented for every child studying in primary and upper primary sections of government and government-aided schools in Gujarat.

The data tabled in reply to supplementary questions asked by the MLA shows that the expenditure on the scheme has dipped, despite a 3-10 per cent increase in monthly spending per child enrolled under the scheme.

Between February 2021 and January 2022, Rs 129.22 was spent monthly on each child studying in classes 1 to 6, while Rs 193.70 was spent per child studying in classes 6 to 8.

In comparison, during the period between February 2022 and January 2023, Rs 143 was spent every month per child enrolled in classes 1 to 6 and Rs 200.72 on students studying in classes 6 to 8.

The government did not cite any reason for the decrease in overall expenses under the scheme, despite the monthly costs rising per student.