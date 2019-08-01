Gandhinagar: Dalit man hangs self, had complained of upper caste men beating him up

A 25-year-old Dalit man from Bamanwada village of Aravalli district, Rakesh Parmar, committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his residence. The deceased had earlier lodged a complaint with Modasa Rural police in May, against six upper caste individuals and 15 others for allegedly beating him a few days after one of his cousins’ wedding was held in the village.

Police, who were informed of the incident by Rakesh’s father Vinod, have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating it further.

On May 21, Rakesh had lodged a complaint alleging that six persons from upper caste Darbar community had beaten him near the village pond, asking him why the Dalits took out a marriage procession in the village. An FIR under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes & Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act (1989) and relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused.

Rakesh’s uncle, Jayanti said, “Since the FIR, he (Rakesh) looked very disturbed. We don’t know if he continued to be threatened after that, since he never told us anything.”

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Mayur Patil said, “We took every possible action in that case. The culprits were arrested and subsequently granted bail by the HC. The deceased’s father has stated that he committed suicide while he was alone in the afternoon.”

“So far, we have not got any proof that he committed suicide due to threats from anybody. We will check the Call Data Records (CDR) to ascertain the same. If anything comes out in that regard, we will apply appropriate sections in the case,” he added.