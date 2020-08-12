FYJC admissions: Mumbai colleges issue second merit list, marginal drop in cut-off

Traditional courses such as BCom, BSc and BA remained in demand, along with preference for self-financed courses such as FYBA (first-year bachelors of arts) in Communication and Mass Media – earlier BMM – FYBFM (bachelors in financial markets) and FYBAF (bachelors in accounting and finance).

The cut-offs for most degree courses in the second merit list released on Tuesday by colleges under the University of Mumbai for first-year junior college admissions remained similar to last year. Only a marginal drop was seen across courses as compared to the first merit list.

In some colleges, there was a delay in announcing the list, owing to the unfinished admission process for first merit list and server issues, among others.

Traditional courses such as BCom, BSc and BA remained in demand, along with preference for self-financed courses such as FYBA (first-year bachelors of arts) in Communication and Mass Media – earlier BMM – FYBFM (bachelors in financial markets) and FYBAF (bachelors in accounting and finance).

In Ruia College, while the cut-off for FYBA last year was 95.6 per cent, it is 94.5 per cent this time. In the first merit list, the cut-off was 94.33 per cent. For FYBSc (computer science), the cut-off this year rose to 82 per cent from 79 per cent last year. Whereas for FYBSc in general, it rose from 83.2 last year to 84 per cent.

For HR college, the cut-off for FYBCom was 94.4 per cent. In the first merit list, it was 93.6 per cent. At St Xavier’s College, the cut-off for FYBSc was 92 per cent – based on Class XII math marks – as compared to the first merit list’s 94 per cent. For FYBA, the cut-off for HSC students (arts) dropped from 92 per cent to 80 per cent. For other students, it dropped from 98.6 per cent to 93.6 per cent.

At K C college, the cut-off for FYBcom was 91.5 per cent (93 per cent in first merit list), 95.17 per cent for FYBA (psychology), 75.08 per cent for FYBSc (computer science) and 75 per cent for FYBSc (IT). “As has been the case with popular courses, only about 0.4-0.5 per cent drop has been seen compared to the first merit list. This time, there is additional pressure as those students who were earlier slated to either go abroad or pursue courses such as law and engineering, have chosen to play safe by securing admissions in degree colleges,” said Parag Thakkar, faculty from HR college.

Jai Hind and Mithibai colleges, among others, experienced delays in announcing the second merit list. Jai Hind college Principal Ashok Wadia said, “We are still trying to accommodate students who were not able to complete the admission process in the first round. We have received requests from parents who have been unable to pay fees on time and are trying to help them.”

Mithibai college principal Rajpal Hande said that the merit list was delayed due to server issues.

