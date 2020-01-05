From mobile app to library, a farmers’ club in Kerala district ploughs a unique path

The club has set up an organic agri-shop. Express The club has set up an organic agri-shop. Express

FROM A mobile app for buyers and sellers in the farming sector, to an organic agri-shop and an exclusive library — a farmers’ club in Idukki district of Kerala is sowing new seeds, and reaping the benefits.

Started as a group of farmers in 2012, with support from NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), the club in Thodupuzha has a string of interventions to its credit.

NABARD had envisaged the club as a grassroots-level informal group of agriculturalists to ensure hassle-free credit flow from banking institutions. But the Thodupuzha Farmers’ Club has gone beyond its role as a linkage between farmers and banks.

It is the only farmers’ group in Kerala which runs a library exclusively for farmers. Started in 2017, the library has over 1,000 members and 600-odd books related to agriculture, animal husbandry and other farm ventures.

“When the younger generation wants to enter farming, they should not be left in the dark for want of information on farming practices and techniques. The books in the library would offer them knowledge on farming, animal husbandry and all allied areas. Its membership is open for all farmers. Quality seeds are also sold at the club,’’ says Tom Cheriyan, club secretary.

The reading room is open to all, but books can be taken home only after paying a one-time membership fee of Rs 500.

The club has also brought out four books on farming, which deal with good practices and stories of successful farmers. The write-ups in these books are by farmers, many of whom have scripted success stories with innovative farming techniques.

For instance, one book published by the club, on “Modern farming and farming practices”, includes an article on mango cultivation by Mathew Madathikkandam, a farmer from Kerala’s mango hub of Muthalamada. Another article in the book, on pepper cultivation, has been authored by George Puliyammakkal, a winner of the National Innovation Foundation award.

“All books have been a hit among farmers, one is into the second edition. This has helped many who wanted to take up farming as a serious profession,’’ says Cheriyan.

The club has opened a shop too, where pesticide-free vegetables and certified organic products are sold at premium prices — from farm to fork without a chain of middlemen.

To tap the online market, the club has also developed a website for farmers — http://www.farmersemarket.in — with the support of Agriculture Technology Management Agency. But with hindsight, it realised that a mobile app was more suitable for farmers, as most of them use smart phones with net connectivity.

“Within a year, 15,000 people from across the country have already downloaded the app, ‘farmers e-market’. It offers a platform for buyers and sellers from across India. Farmers can display their products, quote prices and strike a direct deal with buyers. Besides, there are options for trading poultry products, dairy animals and farm machinery,’’ says Sony Kizhakkekara, a farmer and club vice-president.

The app has turned useful for scores of farmers, who can now directly interact with potential buyers.

Anwar Sadath, a dairy farm enthusiast in Idukki, says he sold three Gir cow calves within a year through the app. “I had posted photos of the calves along with the prices. Within a few days, they were sold. After I got the money credited in my account, I took the calves by truck to Thrissur district. Otherwise, I would have to go to a cattle market and bargain with the help of middlemen,’’ he says.

At Mannarakkadu in Palakkad, honeybee keeper K Joy is waiting for buyers for forest honey. “At the wholesale market, we would get less than Rs 200 per kg of honey. But when we sell directly, we can get Rs 300-320 per kg,’’ he says.

“A major achievement is that the activities of the club inspired farmers to adopt new methods of farming and opt for the e-market,” says Thomson Joshua, a state agriculture department official. “We are also conducting training and awareness programmes for all farmers with the help of the club. Premium prices for organic products at the dedicated shop would attract more farmers to try new methods,’’ he says.

The club and its activities have inspired farmers in neighbouring villages to experiment along the same line. Four years ago, farmers at Vannappuram village in Idukki floated one such group, which now runs a farmers’ market and organic shop.

“We are now running a market and eco-shop. In the farmer-run market, we directly auction off the produces to traders. This is meant to avoid middlemen. We frequently update 150 farmers about new techniques and supply good quality raw material including seeds,’’ says its member Giji Manjakunnel.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App