Free cancer treatment for kids too, says minister

PUNJAB’S HEALTH Minister Brahm Mohindra Friday announced that free cancer treatment would be extended for children too at the 18 empanelled hospitals across the state. Mohindra made the announcement during a state-level workshop on ‘paediatric oncology stakeholder sensitisation’ organised in Patiala. Till now, only adults could avail themselves of free cancer treatment at empaneled hospitals.

“The state government is committed to provide tertiary health services to each and every child of state suffering from cancer. Making a new beginning to ensure health security of children across the state, the Punjab government has commenced a special awareness programme for children suffering from cancer,” Mohindra said.

The health minister said the process of tracking and follow up of the cancer patients at primary and secondary level, health department is providing special training to MOs (Medical Officers), staff nurses and ANMs (Auxiliary Nurse mid-wife) to conduct tests concerning to cancer, especially of children and women under the cancer campaign in rural areas of the state.

