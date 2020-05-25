Frame new law to help us provide jobs to migrants: Real estate body to Adityanath govt

A group of migrants cycling back home. (Express photo by Anju Agnihotri Chaba) A group of migrants cycling back home. (Express photo by Anju Agnihotri Chaba)

The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) has said that it can offer jobs to migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh if the state government formulates a legislation to provide assistance to the sector and help restart stalled projects.

Around 21 lakh migrant labourers have returned to UP from various parts of the country since mid April due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to its website, NAREDCO was established as an autonomous self-regulatory body in 1998 under the aegis of Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

According to R K Arora, UP president of NAREDCO and chairman of Supertech Group, the real estate sector can absorb labourers by providing jobs in line with their skills. He has said the council has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya for rehabilitation of migrant labourers.

The council has sought a legislation for registration of labourers with an accredited agency of the state government or the developers’ body, thereby creating a pool of labourers. It has also said that proper hygiene would be maintained and precautions taken to ensure the safety of workers.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.