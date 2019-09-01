Fourteen cattle dead in Lucknow

At least 14 cattle died and 40 fell unconscious and sick after drinking water from a nullah mixed with poisonous waste allegedly released from a pesticide factory in the Industrial area in Chinhat police station area of Lucknow on Friday.

Advertising

An FIR was registered against owner of India Pesticide Limited company and unidentified employees following a protest by local residents. While postmortem of the dead cattle was conducted, a team of pollution control board visited the spot and collected waters samples from the nullah for lab test.

The police have sent a report to the PCB on the incident. The sick buffaloes have been given treatment and are reported to be out of danger. ENS