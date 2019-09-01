Fourteen cattle dead in Lucknow

At least 14 cattle died and 40 fell unconscious and sick after drinking water from a nullah mixed with poisonous waste allegedly released from a pesticide factory in the Industrial area in Chinhat police station area of Lucknow on Friday.
An FIR was registered against owner of India Pesticide Limited company and unidentified employees following a protest by local residents. While postmortem of the dead cattle was conducted, a team of pollution control board visited the spot and collected waters samples from the nullah for lab test.
The police have sent a report to the PCB on the incident. The sick buffaloes have been given treatment and are reported to be out of danger. ENS