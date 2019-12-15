Four years into Namami Gange, high volume of sewage still flows into river

Sewage generation is expected to reach at 3,603 MLD in 2035, shows the document. Express Archive Sewage generation is expected to reach at 3,603 MLD in 2035, shows the document. Express Archive

Four-and-a-half years after the NDA government launched the ‘Namami Gange’ programme, a very high volume of sewage continues to flow untreated into the Ganga.

A document presented at the National Ganga Council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, shows that as on September 30, the existing sewage capacity is 1,957 MLD (million litres per day), much lower than the treatment capacity required to treat the 2,953 MLD sewage that was generated by 97 towns along the Ganga in 2016 – the last year of assessment.

Sewage generation is expected to reach at 3,603 MLD in 2035, shows the document.

Meanwhile, a project status report prepared by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) shows that till the end of the October 2019, under Namami Gange, 150 sewage infrastructure projects have been taken up on Ganga and its tributaries, of which 51 sewage projects were approved before the May 13, 2015 – the day Namami Gange was approved by the Union Cabinet.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App