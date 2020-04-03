Four militants, five associates arrested in North Kashmir: Police

The spokesperson said that they acted on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Gund Chogal. The spokesperson said that they acted on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Gund Chogal.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested four militants and five associates from two areas of North Kashmir. The arrests have been made from Handwara and Sopore areas of North Kashmir, police said on Friday.

In Handwara, police said that a “terror module” was busted and seven people including four militants were arrested.

“Acting on specific information, Handwara Police arrested three terrorist associates identified as Azad Ahmad Bhat, resident of Shalpora Langate, Altaf Baba resident of Rafiabad Babagund and Irshad Ahmad resident of Selikoot Uri. They were associated with proscribed terror outfit LeT,” said a police spokesperson on Friday.

The spokesperson said that they acted on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in village Gund Chogal. “During search operation, four terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested,” police officials said, adding that arms and ammunition has been recovered from their possession.

In Sopore in district Baramulla, joint forces arrested two “terrorist associates” at Sadiq Colony Sopore. “Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. They were linked to proscribed terror outfit LeT,” the spokesperson said.

