Former PM Deve Gowda, son Kumaraswamy to participate in Mamata Banerjee meet on opposition President candidate

Former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H D Deve Gowda is among opposition leaders who will participate in a meeting called by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Bannerjee to discuss the possibility of the opposition fielding a consensus candidate for the Presidential polls scheduled to be held next month.

“The former PM will be traveling to Delhi on Wednesday morning to participate in the crucial meeting called by the West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee,” Deve Gowda’s office said. The former PM is being accompanied by his son, the former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

The meeting called by Bannerjee is to be held at the Constitution Club in New Delhi around 3 pm Wednesday.

“West Bengal CM Mamata Bannerjee has called a meeting to consider a consensus Opposition candidate for the election of the President. In this regard, she has personally called the JDS national president H D Deve Gowda and me and both of us will be participating in the meeting,” Kumaraswamy said in a statement.

“It is the aim of all regional parties to field a consensus candidate in the presidential polls. In this regard, Mamatha Bannerjee has initiated efforts. She has invited the leaders of nearly 22 regional parties and two of us from the JDS have been invited,” Kumaraswamy said.

Meanwhile, Deve Gowda stated that he would be participating in a protest proposed by civil rights groups on June 18 for the withdrawal of new school textbooks for Kannada and social sciences in Karnataka over alleged distorted representation of several icons of the state and country.

“I will be participating in a protest march called by the Kuvempu protest committee to demand the withdrawal of new textbooks. I will also participate in all future protests,” the former prime minister said in a statement on Tuesday evening.

Following the recent loss suffered by the JDS in the Rajya Sabha poll, Gowda and Kumaraswamy had stated that the former prime minister would be away from politics for a few days to recuperate from exhaustion.