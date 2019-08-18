Flood alert: 81 villages near Jalandhar to be evacuated immediately

With the release of 2.40 cusec of water from the Ropar headworks, orders have been issued to evacuate 81 low-lying and flood-prone villages. The Deputy Commissioner of Jalandhar, Varinder Kumar Sharma, has asked Sub Divisional Magistrates of Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot to make sure the villagers are moved to safety.

The district administration is in touch with the Army, the National Disaster Relief Force and the State Disaster Relief Force to tackle developing scenarios. The water in Ropar headworks is coming from Bhakra dam, 83,966 cusecs from Swan river, and 41,250 cusecs from Sirsa river.

Of the villages, 63 fall in Shahkot Sub Division, 13 in Phillaur and five in Nakodar Sub Division.

In Shahkot Sub Division, the villages are Rame, Teharpur, Chak Bahmanian, Rajawali, Janian, Chak Wadala, Gatta Mundi Kasu, Mandi Sherian, Sand, Fakruwal, Bhoepur, Bajwa Khurd, Aldalpur, Talwandi Bootian, Nawan Pind Khalewal, Rohru, Kamalpur, Jatour Kalan, Chak Gadaipur, Bhagwan, Gatt Raipur, Janian, Chahal, Maharajwala, Mundi Chollian, Kotha, Kaunt Bagga, Fazalwala, Sandhanwal, Longowal, Sahalpur, Budha Wala, Bajwa Kalan, Sarangwal, Killi, Sangatpur, Teharpur, Pato Kalan, Pato Khurd, Kohar Khurd, Jafforwal, Manakpur, Kakkar Kalan, Kakkar Khurd, Kotli Kamboan, Heran, Mobriwal, Raipur, Gatti Pirbaksh, Kang Khurd, Teh Khuahalgarh, Jalalpur Khurd, Gidderpindi, Darewal, Kutbewal, Mandala Chhana, Hathhian, Danewal, Baupur, Lohgarh, Danewal and Manumachi.

In Phillaur, the affected areas are Achanchak, Sholley Bazar, Kadiana, Ganna Pind, Meowal, Mau Sahib, Khaira Bet, Lassara, Raipur Arayian, Selkiana, Jhandepeer, Bholewal and Bhoda, while in Nakodar, the villages needing evacuation are Butte Da Channa, Maddepur, Sangowal, Gadra Boda and Nakkian.

Deputy Commissioner Sharma said that due to release of water from Bhakra dam, safe evacuation of people and cattle from low-lying areas had become necessary.

Sharma said excess water had been released from the swollen Satluj river and was expected to touch Jalandhar today evening. He said the district administration was keeping a close watch on the entire situation, and the SDMs of Phillaur, Nakodar and Shahkot had already identified safer places in the district for the evacuated people.

The DC said arrangements for dry fodder for animals had been made and if the need arose, mandis would be converted into relief centres. He said the health department had been asked to keep its teams ready, and Powercom instructed to gear up for supplying power in proposed relief centres, if need be.

Similarly, Sharma said divers had been put on alert so they could be roped in if the need arose.