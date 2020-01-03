Flak over Goa beach revelry: Minister says situation tricky

Calangute MLA and Goa minister Michael Lobo said “it’s a tricky situation” as nothing can be done to stop visitors on the occasion of New Year’s eve. (Representational image) Calangute MLA and Goa minister Michael Lobo said “it’s a tricky situation” as nothing can be done to stop visitors on the occasion of New Year’s eve. (Representational image)

A video showing drunk revellers sleeping on the beaches of Goa on the morning of January 1 has triggered criticism over social media networks about deteriorating “quality of tourists” with many slamming the government and the tourism ministry for having no filters in place.

The video from Calangute shows several tourists falling on the beach or sleeping in the cold even as others can be seen consuming liquor — an offence.

Calangute MLA and Goa minister Michael Lobo said “it’s a tricky situation” as nothing can be done to stop visitors on the occasion of New Year’s eve. “They are visitors. They come to drink and drive down after the new year. The police are outnumbered. In the night, even a patrol vehicle could not reach the beach I am told as they were walking in huge numbers,” he said, adding he will put forward suggestions in the cabinet meeting on the issue.

“Even Colvale jail will be insufficient if we were to enforce the law that night as the numbers will be huge. How are we going to filter this crowd. If we do they will go to court saying they are poor and that they cannot be stopped and accessing the beach is their fundamental right,” he said. “… We need to study barricading, or if there is a way to fence such public destinations or some policy level decisions,” he said.

