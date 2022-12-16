scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Five injured in bear attack in Panchmahal

According to officials, all five persons sustained minor injuries in the attack and were given medical aid and are recovering.

In the aftermath of the incident, the forest officials of the Devgarh Baria range have undertaken an awareness exercise to avert human-animal conflicts. (Source: Pixabay/ Representational image)
Five persons were injured in a sloth bear attack at the Lavaria village in the Sehra taluka of Panchmahal district. According to forest officials, the bear attacked the villagers that had cornered it and pelted stones to scare away the animal when it had strayed into the village Wednesday from the forest corridor.

In the aftermath of the incident, the forest officials of the Devgarh Baria range have undertaken an awareness exercise to avert human-animal conflicts.

The incident occurred Wednesday when the bear, attracted to the berries, strayed into the village. “This is the season of berries and bears are enticed by the fruits. The bear may have strayed out of the corridor as the village is located just about three kilometres away from the core area of the forest. However, the villagers began attacking it and it attacked about five pernsons that came in its way . There have been no casualties,” said RM Parmar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Baria division.

