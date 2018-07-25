Five held for killing woman, her two children in revenge attack

The five accused in police custody. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav) The five accused in police custody. (Express Photo/Gajendra Yadav)

Four days after the body of a 39-year-old woman, Manju Devi, was found lying in a pool of blood and her two children went missing, Gautam Budh Nagar police arrested five men aged between 18 and 20 in connection with the murder.

“Devi’s 18-year-old son Krishna and the main accused Manish used to be friends but differences emerged between them. Manish believed that Krishna had ‘wrong intentions’ towards his younger sister,” said Gautam Budh Nagar SSP Ajay Pal Sharma.

The incident came to light on July 20 morning, when Devi’s husband Pramod Kumar reached her rented two-storey house in Greater Noida.

Police said her husband had not been staying with the family. When he went to the flat, Kumar found the house locked from outside and bloodstains on the floor.

He informed police and her body was discovered.

Three days later, their son Krishna’s body was found floating in a canal near Dankaur.

“The five accused are friends. They went to Haridwar, where they stayed for three days and planned the crime. They wanted to kill the mother and son,” Sharma said.

On July 19, the five hid on the terrace and waited for the family of three to fall asleep.

“Eventually, they entered the house and used iron rods and blunt objects to kill the mother and son. But the daughter saw them, and they killed her too. They then took the woman’s car and disposed of the bodies of the children,” said SSP Sharma.

“They planned to dispose of Devi’s body too, but since it was morning, they decided against it,” SSP Sharma said.

“They were trying to get rid of the car when they were nabbed. The search for the 19-year-old girl is still underway,” he added.

Police said they have recovered jewellery stolen from the victims’ home from the accused.

