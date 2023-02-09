Five habits that can increase your fertility

Written by Dr. Garima Sharma- Apollo Fertility, Thane

In today’s present era, infertility has become a significant cause for worry. According to the World Health Organization, 15% of couples of reproductive age globally experience infertility. Another expert report stated that a whooping 27.5 million partners suffer from infertility in India. Thus, healthy habits are advised, as we can modify them according to the need and requirements to conceive. In fact, when couples are ready to embark on their journey to parenthood and conceive naturally, they frequently seek the assistance of a fertility specialist to lead them in the right direction.As a result, every fertility specialist’s first advice is to improve fertility naturally. Because many factors, including lifestyle habits, can influence fertility. So, to raise your chances of conception, let’s look at the five healthy behaviors that can naturally boost your fertility and allow you to experience the joy of parenthood.

Lifestyle changes to

Stress, overwork, lack of sleep, and poor eating habits can negatively impact your hormone levels and fertility. In contrast, healthy habits can help you feel calmer, regulate your hormones, and conceive more easily. As a result, here are some healthy habits that people should adopt in order to increase their fertility.

Say Yes to a Healthy Diet: In today’s world, where everyone is always on the go, it’s easy to satisfy one’s hunger with fast food, which can lead to problems later on. Thus, the best way to boost fertility is to monitor and alter your diet in a healthy direction regularly. Moreover, to conceive naturally, women, in particular, can start with antioxidant-rich foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grains, which include beta-carotene, vitamins C and E, folate, lutein, and folic acid-rich meals. Furthermore, reducing carbohydrate consumption can aid in the battle against insulin resistance. Thus, saying yes to a healthy diet is necessary if you want to increase fertility.

Get Enough Sleep: Sleep impacts every aspect of our body. According to NCBI research, sleep is integral to maintaining overall health, including regulating hormones and enabling your organs to function. Sleep deprivation, on the other hand, can harm both men’s and women’s mental and physical health. Lack of sleep can be associated with myriad issues, such as hypertension, depression, anxiety, and so on. Thus, attaining at least 8 hours of sleep every night is the best habit to naturally balance your circadian cycle and boost your fertility.

Moderate Exercise: Exercise benefits your heart, lungs, immune system, and overall health. Regular exercise is especially beneficial for people who are overweight or obese. According to expert studies, regardless of a person’s weight, physical activity enhances the chance of getting pregnant. Moreover, make time in your schedule for flexibility activities like yoga or pilates, and make sure you have some relaxation like practicingmeditation

Say No to Alcohol and Smoke: The majority of men and women are aware that there is no fixed safe amount of alcohol to consume when planning for conception and that doing so may result in complications. Especially if women are unaware that drinking, even in moderation, during the middle and second stages of their menstrual cycle can reduce their chances of conceiving successfully. Furthermore, drinking alcohol during an ovulation period can disrupt the precise hormonal sequence that is essential for pregnancy. As a result, adopting a healthy practice of abstaining from alcohol is critical in order to increase their chances of conception and boost fertility.

Prioritising your Mental Health: People become mindful of their health during pregnancy. However, they become so preoccupied with taking care of everything that they need to spend time alone and focus on what they truly desire. Indeed, in today’s world, looking after your mental health is just as important as your physical health, and when it comes to fertility, it is often neglected. There is no denying that taking care of everything can sometimes be a complicated, intimidating, and overwhelming experience. Thus, if you want to increase fertility, taking care of yourself initially is the best way to deal with any obstacles that may arise during conception.

In today’s world, reproductive health is just as important as total physical health. As a result, implementing the aforementioned healthy changes can undoubtedly become the best strategy to increase fertility. Furthermore, if you are having difficulty with something, in this context, seeking expert advice can assist you and lead to a healthy conception.