‘Fauji Sahab who sings’: The Panjab University guard who croons

Hardev Singh, popularly called Hardev Mohali, is a security guard at Panjab University and has taken it upon himself to spread awareness about social issues amongst students on campus via the medium of music.

Popularly known in the varsity as ‘fauji sahab who sings’, Hardev, a high school graduate, sings his way to glory on campus and runs a Youtube channel to release videos of his latest songs.

On Tuesday, Hardev released his latest song that talks about the students of the varsity who have made it big in their respective professional fields.

Hardev, who has been working as a security guard at PU since last eighteen years, has also served in the Army for nineteen years before joining the university. “I cleared the exam for Chandigarh police, Railways and Punjab police. But I decided to join PU because I love being among children as it keeps me close to life.”

Going down memory lane, Hardev said, “My first posting in the university was with music department. During that time, I also joined a hobby class being run by the department, where I learnt how to play the tabla, harmonium, guitar etc. I developed a love for music during those classes.

Talking about the support from authorities, he said, “University authorities have been highly supportive of my initiative. They invite me to events to present my songs and even honour me with momentos etc. I have performed at various university festivals alongside celebrities.”

Ask him what keeps him going and he says, “ The likes and the comments which I get on my videos motivate me to continue. I get calls and messages from my colleagues who tell me that they heard my song and liked it. “

Hardev, who stands against the kind of songs being produced these days in the name of Punjabi music, says, “It hurts to see the youth taking to drugs etc., under wrong influence. Celebrities should assume the responsibility and make sure that they do not motivate the youth to take to wrong addictions. I never sing songs about drugs, liquor etc. I always sing about things that motivates the youth or at least gives them some knowledge about the world around them.”

Elaborating on the aspect of propagating knowledge through music, he adds, “There was an entrance test held at the university 5-6 days back. Some questions from the exam were talked about in my latest song as well. Some students came to me after the exam to thank me and said that they heard the song and that is why they knew the answers to those questions and that my song will ensure them 15 marks in the examination. I didn’t even know that something like this happened!”