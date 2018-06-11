Father-son duo used same approach to make windfall gains: RTI activist

Father-son duo made windfall gains in Hoshiarpur land scam: RTI activist. (Representational) Father-son duo made windfall gains in Hoshiarpur land scam: RTI activist. (Representational)

Two years after the multi-crore Hoshiarpur land scam in which over a dozen persons were made accused and several were included in the list of suspects by the Vigilance Bureau (VB), RTI information has revealed that few more beneficiaries, who allegedly made crores using the same modus operandi as the other booked accused. No action has been instantiated against these alleged beneficiaries so far.

In the scam, windfall gains were made by private persons as nearly two km-long stretch was purchased from farmers at lower rates in Hoshiarpur to pocket heavy compensation after getting the land use changed with the connivance of revenue officials. The land in question had been acquired by the NHAI for a four-laning project, and the accused had purchased the land both immediately before and after the notification for acquisition. Even PMO had also asked Punjab Additional Chief Secretary to probe the matter.

Now, RTI activist Rajiv Vashisht, who had exposed the Hoshiarpur land scam, through another RTI has got information that one Hoshiarpur-based Tilak Raj Gupta and his son Arun Gupta had purchased a land in Hardokhanpur village on January 18, 2016 and in April, 2016 several months after the notification regarding the acquisition of the same land for highway expansion.

According to revenue department, two plots of 95 marlas each (total around 4700 squar yard) were purchased by Tilak Raj Gupta from Onkar Nath on January 18, 2016. The payment for this land was made Rs. 11,90,000. Arun Gupta, son of Tilak Raj Gupta, also purchased 120 malras in the same village from Gagandeep Singh on April 14, 2016 for Rs 7.50 lakhs. The cheque of HDFC bank was issued for this purpose too. Both had paid Rs 19.40 lakh for this total 310 marla land. In the registry it was mentioned that this land is an agricultural land. The said land was already notified for acquisition for construction of four laning Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur project, claimed Vashisht.

“According to registry of the land the value of this land was Rs 6250 per marla at the time of purchase by Gupta. Later, they got the land use changed agricultural to commercial and showed it as a residential colony,” said Vashisht.

Out of this total 310 marla land, 180 marla land was acquired by NHAI for the four laning project, and the payment of Rs 10.45 crores was made by NHAI for this land including Rs 6.69 crores (after cutting 10 per cent TDS) to Tilak Raj against 115 marla land, which he had paid for Rs. 7.18 lakh just a few months back. His son also received payment of Rs 3.76 crores against his 64.50 marla land on May 2, 2016 from the NHAI. Vashisht said that after receiving this payment they purchased three acres land in Jalandhar’s Kukkar Pind, Talhan and Kotkalam in June 2016.

When contacted, Tilak Raj Gupta said that they had purchased the land later acquired by NHAI long back but he could not provide any record of it.

SP, Vigilance Bureau, Parveen Kanda, who is handling the land scam case, could not be contacted for his comments.

Meanwhile, following a complaint to PMO pertaining over alleged irregularities in purchase of land, which is notified for acquisition to construct Jalandhar bypass by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the PMO had forwarded the same to Chief Secretary of Punjab and asked for action as appropriate.

Chief Secretary’s Office has forwarded the complaint to Commissioner Jalandhar Division Raj Kamal Chaudhary for further action.

