Bullet train project: Gujarat farmers prevent officials from measuring land for acquisition

Work in progress in Ahmedabad for bullet train project. (File photo) Work in progress in Ahmedabad for bullet train project. (File photo)

Farmers of Parthan and Vejal-pore villages in Navsari district on Tuesday prevented land acquisition officials who reached the villages to measure the land to be acquired for the bullet train project.

Land acquisition officer, Tushar Jani, along with his staffers and police personnel, went to Parthan village in the morning where they held a meeting at the gram panchayat office with farmers who demanded that compensation be declared before land survey. There was a heated exchange between the officials and farmers, following which the officials were not allowed to do physical measurement of the land.

“Land acquisition officer Tushar Jani told us that land measurement in 23 out of 28 villages in Navsari district was completed, and five villages were left — Parthan, Amodpore, Vejalpore, Pati and Kesli. He said if opposition continues, they will do satellite mapping. Later the officials left the area without physical measurement,” said Vinod Desai, a farmer leader of Parthan village.

Without elaborating on the technology used to survey the land, Tushar Jani told The Indian Express, “We carried out land measurement in both Parthan and Vejalpore villages as per government guidelines. Farmers did not allow us to do physical measure of the land, following which our technical team did mapping using latest technology in both the villages. Out of 28 villages only three villages are now left — Amodpore, Pati and Kesli, where measurement will be done in the coming days.”

Desai said, “The officials did the measurement with the help of some technical device they brought as we did not allow them to enter our farm land. We contacted the farmers of 23 villages in the district, where measurement was done earlier. Even they have not accepted the compensation amount from the government side. The market value of the land is in crores, while the government is offering just two to three lakhs.”

Another affected farmer, Nainesh Ahir, of Vejalpore village said, “Around 2.5 bigah of my agriculture land falls in the bullet train project. We opposed the officials who came to measure our land and later got to know that they had done the survey. How can it be possible when we did not allow them to enter our land? We will not give our land till we get compensation as per market value.”

