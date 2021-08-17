Faridabad Smart City Limited turn to comic heroes Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu for help

Faridabad Smart City Limited has roped in an unlikely collaborator to help promote its initiatives on social media – comic hero Chacha Chaudhary.

According to officials, the social media campaign’s objective will be to promote the steps taken by the agency, which include CCTV surveillance, road safety, traffic rules, and waste management. It will involve releasing “excerpts of ‘Talking Comics’, with each social media post depicting Chacha Chaudhary and his sidekick, Sabu, “teaching and guiding people on effective use of infrastructure”.

“These comic strips are a unique way to interact with children as well as adults since they effectively communicate messages through pictures. The format will prove to be an intelligent and quick connection to the people of Faridabad,” said Garima Mittal, CEO, Smart City Limited.

Manish Verma, Director of Diamond, which has created the concept, said, “From eight to eighty years, Chacha Chaudhary is the favourite character of all generations in India. His power and influence will definitely help in spreading the message to adults and children alike in an innovative way.”

As per the website of Faridabad Smart City, the Smart City Mission aims to “promote cities that provide core infrastructure, give a decent quality of life to their citizens and apply smart solutions to improve services and infrastructure”. Faridabad was selected to be part of this in May 2016, with Faridabad Smart City Limited being “incorporated” as a “Special Purpose Vehicle” in September of that year.