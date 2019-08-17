Faridabad DCP suicide: Cops probe ‘blackmail’, journalist at large

Two days after Faridabad’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (NIT) Vikram Kapoor committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver, a journalist accused of blackmailing Kapoor continues to be at large, police said.

Advertising

In a one-line purported suicide note, Kapoor had claimed that an SHO had been blackmailing him. Kapoor’s son reiterated this allegation in his complaint, and added that another person, identified by police as local journalist Satish Malik, was an accomplice. He alleged that both men had been blackmailing his father with false allegations for over a month, because of which he had been troubled.

An FIR had been registered on the basis of the complaint on Wednesday. While Abdul Shahid, the SHO of the Bhupani police station, was immediately detained, he was formally arrested on Thursday. A Special Investigation Team headed by ACP (Crime) and with three other members has also been formed to probe the matter.

Malik, meanwhile, is absconding, police said.

Although police said they are determining the details of the alleged blackmail, sources said Malik works for a Hindi language newspaper which had published two articles in June, without a byline, making allegations of Kapoor accepting money from wine smugglers and bookies. Police, however, said they are still trying to determine in what capacity Malik was involved.

Advertising

“Now that the SHO has been taken into remand, all of these angles will be investigated. We are yet to determine in what capacity the second accused was involved, and why he has been named in the FIR. He is yet to be arrested,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

Kapoor (59) was due to retire in October next year. He had joined the police force as part of the Haryana Police Service and had been promoted to the Indian Police Service two years ago. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Meanwhile, the accused SHO was produced in court Friday and remanded in police custody for further questioning.

“Police requested for five-day police remand, but the court granted four days. He will be further questioned during this period,” said the PRO.

“Initial questioning has taken place but the accused has not cooperated with the investigation so far. We expect to be able to determine the reasons for the alleged blackmail during the remand period,” said the PRO.

The incident took place around 6 am Wednesday at the DCP’s residence in Police Lines, in Faridabad’s Sector 30. In his complaint to police, Kapoor’s son claimed the family woke up to the sound of a bullet being fired, and walked into the drawing room to discover Kapoor’s body on the sofa in a pool of blood, with his service revolver lying close by.