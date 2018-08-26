Fake call centre busted in Thane, seven held

The accused called US residents pretending to be from that country’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and demanded payment of tax through gift cards of online shopping sites. The accused called US residents pretending to be from that country’s Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and demanded payment of tax through gift cards of online shopping sites.

Thane rural police busted a fake call centre in Bhayandar and arrested seven men for allegedly duping several people living in the United States. Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the call centre on Friday and arrested the accused.

“The gang members first obtained financial details of foreign nationals such as loans they had taken and their bank balances by hacking into their accounts. Then they would call such people, pretending to be from tax authorities, and tell them that they owed loan tax which can be paid through Bitcoins,” an officer privy to the case said.

Bitcoin is a form of electronic currency which is not recognised by most central banks.

Two years ago, the Thane Crime Branch had unearthed a similar scam which targeted US residents.

“Seven workers of the fake call centre have been arrested. They don’t have any connection to the previous cases,” Atul Kulkarni, Assistant Superintendent of Police, said.

“We are yet to investigate the quantum of the fraud. The amount of money they obtained from the victims is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

The arrested people were identified as Juber Shaikh (26), Sabio Gonsalvis (42), Raju Rathod (29), Harsh Anwar Kazi (23), Siddharth Pillai (22), Saurabh Jha (29) and Siddhi Nair (29).

In 2016, the Thane Crime Branch had unearthed a similar scam, where persons operating from call centres on Mira Road area duped 6,400 US residents of millions of dollars.

