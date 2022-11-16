scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 16, 2022

Explosion kills 3 in drug manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh

The mishap occurred in Vision Drugs Private Limited situated at Gouripatnam when the staff members were attending to a technical problem, police sources said

“There was a technical problem in a pipeline where water and chemicals are recycled. The deputy manager, shift in-charge and the chemist were at work when the pipeline exploded due to pressure caused by high temperature,” a police official involved with the investigation said. (Representational/ File)

Three people were killed in an explosion in a drug manufacturing unit at Gouripatnam in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

District Collector K Madhavi Latha announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.
It was prima facie established that management lapses caused the explosion.

Further investigation into the case is on.

The mishap occurred in Vision Drugs Private Limited situated at Gouripatnam when the staff members were attending to a technical problem, police sources said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...Premium
Vadgam to Viramgam, the three youth leaders of 2017 Gujarat election take...
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financingPremium
How we can further our efforts in curbing terror financing
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...Premium
Aaftab Poonawala was sent termination notice by Gurgaon firm around same ...
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Mallikarjun Kharge’s team to run his office,...

“There was a technical problem in a pipeline where water and chemicals are recycled. The deputy manager, shift in-charge and the chemist were at work when the pipeline exploded due to pressure caused by high temperature,” a police official involved with the investigation said.

The impact of the explosion was so high that shattered glass pieces and tin sheets flew and pierced the trio.

Other workers in the unit rushed the three to hospital in Kovvuru but by then they succumbed.

Home Minister T Vanitha visited the hospital and enquired from officials about the mishap.

First published on: 16-11-2022 at 10:43:38 am
Next Story

Academic Council to decide on affiliating a few Delhi University courses to Faculty of Technology

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 16: Latest News
Advertisement