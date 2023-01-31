Ex-Congress MLA Kanti Sodha Parmar joins BJP

Kanti Sodha Parmar, a former MLA from Anand, joined the BJP at the party headquarters in the presence of state party president CR Paatil Monday, days after quitting the Congress. Parmar, who had lost the December polls to BJP’s Yogesh Patel, is a director of Amul District Milk Cooperative Federation.

Quoting Parmar, a party release stated that he has joined the BJP without any expectation while getting inspired by the ideology, nationalism and development-oriented policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also attacked the Congress saying it has no interest in the development of Gujarat. He added that no Congress leaders from Delhi came to the state to help the party’s candidates during the Assembly elections. Parmar also added that while the Congress does not take care of its workers, the BJP gives them first priority.

During his tenure as Anand MLA, Sodha had faced controversies after his sons Mahendra and Ranjit were booked for firing from their guns at a folk music event in the district.

Senior leaders of the Gujarat Congress refused to comment on Parmar’s move to the BJP.