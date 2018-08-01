Even after death, Vicky Goundar’s Facebook page gets an update

Garcha was suspected to be involved in the murder of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi’s elder brother Mindi Gandhi. (Source: Facebook) Garcha was suspected to be involved in the murder of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi’s elder brother Mindi Gandhi. (Source: Facebook)

The Punjab Police will find it hard to face this reality: the Facebook page of a gangster they killed early this year is still being updated. The police had killed dreaded gangster Vicky Goundar in an encounter on January 26 this year. But his Facebook page was updated on Tuesday with a post condoling the death of Gurjot Garcha who was found dead in Canada on Monday. The latest post was uploaded in Punjabi between 8 am and 8.30 am.

“Apna veer Gurjot Garcha apne vich nahi riha. Canada vich heart attack aun karke veer di death ho gyi. Miss you veer Gurjot. RIP. (Our brother Gurjot Garcha is no more. He died of heart attack in Canada. Miss you brother),” read the post on the Facebook page called ‘Vicky Goundar Sarawan Bodla’. Garcha was suspected to be involved in the murder of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi’s elder brother Mindi Gandhi.

The latest development poses another problem for the Punjab Police which must be patting its back for eliminating a few dreaded gangsters, but supporters of these gangsters still refuse to let go of them. A police officer of the cyber cell maintains that some supporters update social media pages of these gangsters so that they could remain in contact with their old friends. He terms it a dangerous trend as youngsters can easily be attracted towards it. He adds that they try their best to monitor these pages but sometimes people create new IDs in the names of gangsters who were either killed or are in jail and keep updating them.

Punjab cyber cell’s Assistant Inspector General of Police, Hardial Singh Mann said that they would verify these pages and crack down on the people using the name of gangsters and updating these pages. Goundar’s supporters shared a post of another gangster, Sukhpreet Budha, who on Friday said in his post that the Punjab Police arrested some of his men, including Amana Jaiton, and the police were not showing their arrest.

Goundar’s Facebook page also has former Al-Qaida chief Bin Laden’s photo in the photos segment. The Organised Crime Control Unit of Punjab Police on Monday held a press conference and informed that they arrested 11 people, including Amna Jaiton, and also recovered weapons from them.

