Monday, Jan 30, 2023
ESS Global gets an overwhelming response at Australian education fair in Chandigarh

A large number of students attended the fair where they got a chance to interact directly with the representativess of the Australian Universities and colleges.

Students interested in joining July 2023 session were also asked to come forward with their documents.
ESS Global gets an overwhelming response at Australian education fair in Chandigarh
With an aim to make things easy and comprehensible for students interested in studying in Australia, ESS Global with it’s associates organised an education fair recently at hotel Aroma.

A large number of students attended the fair where they got a chance to interact directly with the representativess of the Australian Universities and colleges.

At the same time, the students also shared their problems and concerns pertaining to their applications in various courses in Australia.

There were many students who wanted to get enrolled in undergraduate courses while there were many who wanted to pursue their postgraduate courses in Australia.

Director ESS Global, Rohit Sethi interacted with students some of whom had failed to get an offer letter despite meeting the band requirement. He also spoke to students who couldn’t clear their GTE. “You shouldn’t be disheartened as our experts will assist you in meeting the criteria of the universities and colleges in Australia. Also, our teams will take up the visa rejection cases, getting to the root cause and addressing the same”, stated Sethi.

Many “on the spot appointments” for initiating the case process were also given at the education fair.
Students interested in joining July 2023 session were also asked to come forward with their documents.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 11:02 IST
