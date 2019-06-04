Engineering student jumps to death: Greater Noida police

A 22-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the roof of the building he was living in late Sunday, Greater Noida police said.

According to police, Neeraj Kumar, a student of Galgotias University, had been “depressed” for the last few months. “We received information that a student had jumped from the roof of a building in Greater Noida around 3 am. A team rushed to the spot and found him lying in a pool of blood. The body has been sent for post-mortem and his family has been informed,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO Kasna.

A student of Computer Science, it was Neeraj’s last semester. He lived at the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Apartments with seven other students on rent.

“There was a noticeable change in his behaviour in the last two-three months. He became very quiet… He stopped going out and would keep to himself in his room,” claimed Shubham, Neeraj’s flatmate.

On Sunday night, Neeraj got himself a meal but did not eat it, said police. He went to the roof between 2 and 3 am and allegedly jumped.

Two of his flatmates, who were awake at the time, spotted the body and called police, an officer said, adding that no suicide note has been recovered and no complaint lodged.

Neeraj is survived by his mother, who lives in Jharkhand, police said.