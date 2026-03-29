Amid concerns over declining interest in Marathi medium education in Maharashtra, the state’s push to introduce bilingual diploma courses in engineering is gaining traction, with a growing number of institutes adopting the format and student enrolment steadily rising.
Introduced in the 2023–24 academic year by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), the bilingual model offering instruction in both Marathi and English has seen increasing uptake across diploma institutes.
Of the 388 diploma institutes in 2023–24, as many as 175 had adopted the bilingual format. This number has risen to 192 out of 416 institutes in 2025–26.
According to data from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), 45,444 students — nearly 42% of the total 1,07,910 enrolled in diploma courses in 2025–26 — are now studying in institutes offering bilingual programmes.
The model allows teaching in a mix of Marathi and English, while students can write exams using both languages.
Engineering diploma courses are three-year, skill-oriented programmes open to students after Class 10. Graduates can either enter the workforce or gain direct admission to the second year of engineering degree courses.
Officials say the bilingual format was introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 to help students from Marathi medium backgrounds better grasp technical concepts.
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“The idea is to ease the transition for Marathi medium students, for whom English-only instruction can be intimidating,” said Vinod Mohitkar, Director, DTE. “The rising demand reflects the need for such a format, especially in rural areas.”
To support the initiative, MSBTE has made Marathi language textbooks and study material available for all 154 diploma subjects.
Institutes offering bilingual courses say the format has improved classroom participation and comprehension.
“Students from Marathi medium backgrounds are able to understand concepts better without the barrier of English-only teaching,” said Dr Vijay Pawar, Director, Gramin Technical and Management Campus, Nanded. “Earlier, many students hesitated to speak in class. Now they engage more confidently.”
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He added that since diploma courses are skill-oriented, clarity of concepts matters more than language fluency, and students are not disadvantaged during placements.
Bajrang Tashildar, principal of Sharad Institute of Technology Polytechnic in Ichalkaranji, said the format helps students gradually build familiarity with technical English.
“They develop a strong conceptual base in Marathi while simultaneously picking up English terminology, which prepares them for degree courses later,” he said.
Academic Year
Total Institutes
Total Students
Those offering Diploma course in bilingual format
Students admitted to institutes offering bilingual course
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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