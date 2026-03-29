4 in 10 engineering diploma students in Maharashtra opt for bilingual courses

Nearly four in ten engineering diploma students in Maharashtra are opting for bilingual Marathi-English courses. (File Photo)

Amid concerns over declining interest in Marathi medium education in Maharashtra, the state’s push to introduce bilingual diploma courses in engineering is gaining traction, with a growing number of institutes adopting the format and student enrolment steadily rising.

Introduced in the 2023–24 academic year by the Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), the bilingual model offering instruction in both Marathi and English has seen increasing uptake across diploma institutes.

Of the 388 diploma institutes in 2023–24, as many as 175 had adopted the bilingual format. This number has risen to 192 out of 416 institutes in 2025–26.

According to data from the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), 45,444 students — nearly 42% of the total 1,07,910 enrolled in diploma courses in 2025–26 — are now studying in institutes offering bilingual programmes.