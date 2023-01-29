scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
70-year-old man killed after elevator collapses

elevator collapse, accident, indian expressThe elevator, which was about 12 years old, reportedly collapsed due to excess weight. (File Representational Photo)
A 70-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when an elevator collapsed from the fourth floor of a commercial building at Waghodia road, late Saturday.

The deceased, identified as Lalji Pandey, a resident of Rajasthan, went to visit his son Sanjay’s computer training centre when the elevator collapsed.

According to the fire department, the family of four, including Sanjay’s two daughters, was rescued after a 40-minute operation to cut open the gates of the collapsed elevator.

The elevator, which was about 12 years old, reportedly collapsed due to excess weight.

Personnel from Panigate fire station rushed to the spot and rescued the family. However, Pandey, who sustained serious injuries on his limbs died during treatment at a private hospital on Sunday. Three others are undergoing treatment, officials said.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 19:50 IST
