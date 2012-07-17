Rush at Panchkula govt college on last day of admission

On the last day of admissions on Monday,students rushed to the Government College,Sector 1,Panchkula to pay the fees before they could be penalised with late fine. Fee counters were open till 4 pm,exceeding the normal deadline by about two hours.

With the exception of BSc (medical),the number of girls seeking admission has been less than that of boys for all the undergraduate courses. One girl has applied for BBA,two for Bachelor in Mass Communication (BMC) and 8 for BCA.

There have been a total of 306 admissions in BA against 400 seats,218 admissions in BCom against 300 seats and 107 admissions in BSc against 180 seats. After the display of the first merit list,135 students had taken admission in BA against 400 seats and 102 students had taken admission in BCom against 300 seats while there were only 50 admissions to BSc (medical and non-medical) against 180 seats.

The BBA course received a lukewarm response from the beginning,with about 60 percent seats getting filled till the last day of admissions. After the final merit list was out,admissions to BMC rose from 3 to 13,for 40 seats.

According to the principal of the college,S P Singh,the merit of students who have applied here has not been very good due to locational disadvantages. The good students of Panchkula get admission in Chandigarh and the students from other neighbouring areas also either apply to Chandigarh or to government colleges in their own areas, he said. He added that some students also take admissions to secure a seat here and wait for the admission procedure in Chandigarh to end. They shift to Chandigarh if they get admission there,leaving seats vacant in Panchkula.

During the first round of admissions,Singh had mentioned that Chandigarh is the first priority of students from the region because of its central location and affiliation to Punjab University. Most students who are unable to secure a seat in Punjab University,apply later to Government College,Panchkula,which is affiliated to Kurukshetra University.

Since seats are still vacant,fresh applications will be entertained now but with a late fine of rupees hundred. Classes will begin tomorrow,July 17.

BPEd course draws students

At the Government College,Panchkula,the newly introduced Bachelor of Physical Education (B P Ed) course is pulling maximum crowd. The course has received 110 applications for 50 seats till now. In the first round of admissions,31 students were selected out of 60 applicants,on the basis of a Physical Efficiency Test (PET). For the next round of selections,50 applications have already been received for the remaining 29 seats. The last date of application is July 23 as the approval for this course from National Council for Teachers Education (NCTE) was received late.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App