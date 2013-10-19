CBSE creates foreign cell to support 60,000 students in 25 countries

With an increasing number of schools going international worldwide,the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has created a Foreign Schools Cell (FSC) which will ensure that CBSE schools outside India are given the right academic and administrative support.

The FSC,based out of Delhi,will take care of CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries worldwide. It will serve as a single-point contact for foreign schools to coordinate and resolve complaints and look into the needs of more than 60,000 students who have registered with the Board.

In view of large number of schools in 25 countries and 60,300 candidates registered from Classes IX to XII,a Foreign Schools Cell is hereby created in the Regional Office,Delhi, the circular posted on the Boards website said.

Keeping in mind the large number of candidates registered with the Board,the FSC will be staffed with two superintendent rank officials in addition to senior CBSE official Sanjay Sachdeva,who currently in-charge of the CBSE-i unit. Issues regarding affiliation,academics,examinations,publications and coordination will be dealt with by these officials.

The CBSE-i is like a subsidiary education board associated with CBSE and has a curriculum that focuses on students who plan to go abroad for higher education. Since its inception last year,close to 300 schools have applied for CBSE-i curriculum with 30 are already in operation,according to the Boards chairman Vineet Joshi.

The Board hopes that the officials experience with CBSE-i will aid them in handling FSCs operation. Besides ensuring that schools receive proper professional advise,the officials will also make sure a proper support system exists for foreign schools in the country.

