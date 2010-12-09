Catholic schools decide to follow point-based system

Even as the debate over criteria for admissions to nursery classes continues,Catholic schools across the Capital have decided to follow last years 100-point admission system,the Catholic Bishops Conference of India (CBCI) officials told Newsline. There are at least 45 such educational institutions across the city.

Father Babu Joseph,spokesperson of CBCI,said: We have filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court. Since the matter is sub judice,our schools shall follow the old pattern of admission.

The CBCI had earlier pressed for an amendment to Clause 21 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act,which deals with the setting up of management committees for schools,reasoning that it infringes on the constitutional rights of the minorities. An Amendment Bill was later passed,which said these institutions shall have an advisory body. The CBCI,however,is still not happy.

In the RTE Act,a section requires setting up of school management committees,75 per cent of which consists of guardians or parents. The minority community had said that if implemented,this would violate the Constitution and National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions guidelines.

The CBCI had filed the writ petition in the Supreme Court about a month ago. Father Joseph said,The HRD Minister had said minority institutions shall be exempted from the RTE. Nothing has come up. As the matter is sub-judice,nothing can be done in this regard. Catholic schools will follow last years admission criteria.

Schools like St Columbas,Convent of Jesus and Mary,Fr Agnel,St Xaviers,Carmel Convent,among others,in the Capital fall under the CBCI. The CBCI runs about 30,000 schools across the country.

Meanwhile,J Carlvalho,principal of Fr Agnel School,a minority educational institute said: We will follow last years criteria. We are not bound by what the government tells us. We have rights granted to us by the Constitution. (last years criteria) is always transparent and fair. As for the quota for the Economically Weak Section,we will contribute to the nation. We have always been giving free education to weaker sections.

The principal of another Catholic school said,If we read the Constitution,this law does not apply to us. The matter is in Supreme Court,we will see how to go about this.

