scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

ED summons Sanjay Raut’s wife for questioning in money laundering case

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in this case on August 1 and a local court on Thursday sent him to further custody till August 8.

By: PTI | Mumbai |
August 4, 2022 6:26:17 pm
Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Varsha Raut, wife of arrested Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, for questioning in a money laundering investigation linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a local ‘chawl’ and linked transactions, officials said on Thursday.

Varsha Raut is expected to be confronted with her husband and some other accused involved in the case once she deposes before the central agency at its office in Ballard Estate later this week.

Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED in this case on August 1 and a local court on Thursday sent him to further custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Sanjay Raut and his family received “proceeds of crime” worth over Rs 1 crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.
The 60-year-old Rajya Sabha member is a close aide of Shiv Sena president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. He had denied any wrongdoing and had called the ED case against him as “false”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup ZilingoPremium
How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down hot startup Zilingo
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasionPremium
More than a show: China’s exercises could help it practice an invasion
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance

In April, the ED had provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Varsha Raut and two of associates of Sanjay Raut as part of its probe.

The attached properties are in the form of land held by Pravin M Raut, Sanjay Raut’s aide and a former director of Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited, at Palghar, Saphale (a town in Palghar) and Padgha (in Thane district).

The properties also include a flat in Mumbai suburb Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at the Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a “close associate” of Sanjay Raut, the ED had said.

The agency is understood to have been questioning Sanjay Raut about his “business and other links” with Pravin Raut and Patkar and also about the property deals involving his wife.

After arresting Pravin Raut in February, the ED had said he appears to be “acting as a front” or in collusion with some influential person.

The agency had also said Pravin Raut had made payments to certain “politically-exposed persons”.
In the Alibaug land deal, apart from the registered value, “cash” payments were made to the sellers, the agency had alleged.

Pravin Raut was arrested by the ED in a probe linked to a Rs 1,034-crore alleged land scam related to the redevelopment of the Patra “chawl” in Mumbai’s Goregaon area. He is currently in judicial custody.

Guru Ashish Construction Private Limited was involved in the redevelopment of the “chawl”, which had 672 tenants living in tenements on 47 acres belonging to the Maharashtra Housing Area Development Authority (MHADA), the ED had said earlier.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 06:26:17 pm

Most Popular

1

Rahul Gandhi, the new 'Lingayat' on the block

2

‘Seems like a pat on the back’: Delhi HC on Baba Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

3

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor

4

Explained: As India strengthens its climate targets, a look at the progress so far, what's new

5

Explained: Why the Govt has withdrawn the Personal Data Protection Bill, and what happens now

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What is Lumpy Skin Disease, the viral infection killing cattle...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a ...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Arvind Kejriwal's Saurashtra meetings set off buzz; businessmen attend, r...
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Far away in Canada and US, absent Channi remains mum on kin trouble
Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round
CWG Day 7 LIVE

Hima Das, PV Sindhu progress to next round

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

China claims 'precision missile strikes' in Taiwan Strait

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

Mamata leaves for Delhi to attend Niti Aayog session, may meet PM

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

CCPA asks Amazon to pay Rs 1 lakh fine for selling pressure cookers that don’t meet norms

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

How a celebrity CEO’s rule of fear helped bring down startup Zilingo

Premium
‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

‘Seems like a pat on his back’: HC on Ramdev’s Coronil clarification

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected
Shyam Saran writes

Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is provocative; China's reaction should have been expected

Premium
Who failed West Bengal's students?
Opinion

Who failed West Bengal's students?

5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones
Tech InDepth

5G in India, 5G bands and supported phones

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement