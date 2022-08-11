ED, CBI can set up offices at my residence: Tejashwi

August 11, 2022 6:03:20 pm
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said far from being afraid of ED and CBI, he was ready to let the agencies set up offices at his residence if this brought “shanti” (peace).
The RJD leader made the tongue-in-cheek reference to allegations of misuse of central agencies against political opponents of the BJP while chatting with journalists at his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi’s house.
“If even this does not bring Shanti I cannot help it,” he said.
Claiming that he did not fear “these agencies” during his first tenure as deputy chief minister, Yadav said he used to fight with the Centre for the interests of Bihar.
The RJD leader served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017.
“Since then I have matured, having served as leader of the opposition and steered the party campaign in last assembly elections when my father was not available”, said the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.
“The case lodged against me pertains to a time when I was a kid, pursuing my passion for cricket. If I had committed any crime why no action was taken,” asked Yadav, who has been named in a money laundering case.
