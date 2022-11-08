scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 08, 2022

ED attached property of a former project director in the Manipur government

“We have attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to Y Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with a money laundering investigation conducted under PMLA, 2002 related to massive fund embezzlement of Manipur Development Society (MDS), government of Manipur,” said a ED spokesperson. (File/ PTI)

“We have attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs 3.12 crore belonging to Y Ningthem Singh and his associates in connection with a money laundering investigation conducted under PMLA, 2002 related to massive fund embezzlement of Manipur Development Society (MDS), government of Manipur,” said a ED spokesperson.

“ED initiated investigation on the basis of the FIR lodged by Imphal West Police against officials of MDS and other individuals with an allegation of misappropriation of MDS funds to the tune of more than Rs 169 crore,” the spokesperson said.

“Investigation has revealed that huge amounts of funds were embezzled and misappropriated from MDS account by Y Ningthem Singh in criminal connivance with his associates and these diverted funds were transferred and laundered into various Shell firms accounts and other individual/associates accounts. Subsequently, Y Ningthem Singh and his accomplices acquired several properties at different locations,” the spokesperson said.

“In this connection, six immovable properties worth Rs. 3.04 crore and an amount

of Rs 8,20,000 available in various bank accounts have been attached by ED. In this case, ED had earlier frozen eleven different bank accounts on November 25, 2021 related to the accused persons with a balance amount of Rs 41,53,489,” the agency said.

First published on: 08-11-2022 at 06:52:44 am
