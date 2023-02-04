E R Ram Kumar’s journey of composing songs & performing violin fusion concerts

E R Ram Kumar began his melodious journey in 2003, composing songs & performing violin fusion concerts.

Kanyakumari-based E R Ram Kumar is a disciple of the maestro, Swaralaya Booshanam, Sangeetha Vidhwan, Late Thiru K K Athikesavan, Rtd. AIR, Station Vidwan.

E R Ram Kumar started doing violin fusion concerts in 2007 and participated in various global large-scale events. Owing to his deep work and knowledge of music and instruments, E R Ram Kumar has been awarded “Nadhamani” by Kumari Kalai Kazhagam and “Violin Vithagar” by Kanni Tamil Kalai Ilakkiya Sangam.

He owns a Music Academy in Nagercoil named “Chaarulaya Music and Dance Academy” where he imparts knowledge of Vocals, Violin, Veena, Keyboard, Drums, Mridangam, Tabla & Bharatanatyam.

Expressing his happiness over these developments, E R Ram Kumar says, “In the album “Gaana Abishekam”, – Mr.Unni Krishnan, Mrs.Nithyashree Mahadeven, Mr.Prasanna, Ms.Uthara Unnikrishnan and Ms.Sneha have given their voices and in the next album “Thaayumaanavan”, Our beloved S P Bala Subramanyam Sir, Ms.Anuradha Sreeram, Mr.Unni Krishnan, Mr.Madhu Balakrishnan and Super Singer Fame Sathya Prakash & Priyanka have also given their voices. The lyrical video is now available on the famous YouTube channel M-Muzik Official – the Official Youtube Channel of music composer Maris Vijay. On Women’s Day, March 8th, 2022 an album “Amma Azhage ” sung by the serial actress Vilasini, the niece of Maestro llaiyaraaja was released. Three Duet Albums were composed, one sung by Sathya Prakash and my disciple Sneha was released in February 2021 on Galatta Channel, the next Manthaarai Malare sung by Playback Singer Karthik and my disciple Ezhil Oviya was released on Sep 2022 through Chaarulaya Academy and the recent Duet Album sung by Playback Singer Chinmayi & Haricharan was released on Jan 13, 2023 on our Youtube Channel, Chaarulaya Waves.”

At present, E R Ram Kumar is spending most of his time brushing his art and composing songs, and performing violin fusion concerts.

Recently on Jan 13, 2023, a love duet album sung by Playback Singer Chinmayi & Haricharan was released.

Advertisement

At the moment, E R Ram Kumar is gearing up for the upcoming music composing for a Kollywood Movie and EDM music strings.

Sharing his thoughts about the music industry, E R Ram Kumar says, “The music industry is getting back on its feet after a long hiatus. It is also open to experimentation and innovation – therefore, right now is the best time to be in the industry. Shows and events have multiplied and more and more people are coming up with their innovative pieces. I feel blessed to be a part of the industry!”