3 children drown while bathing in Golf Course pond in Delhi’s Dwarka

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Three children aged between eight and ten years drowned while taking a bath in a pond in the Golf Course area in Dwarka’s Sector 24 Thursday morning, the Delhi Police said.
According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at the Sector 23 Police Station, Dwarka, at around 7.07 am regarding the drowning of three children. Three fire tenders and the local police station’s SHO, along with police staff, rushed to the spot and alerted other emergency agencies.
On reaching the location, the police found that three children were submerged in a pond situated within the Golf Course premises.
“With the assistance of fire brigade personnel, all three children were retrieved from the water,” Kushal Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.
The police said they found some of the children’s clothes lying outside the pond, indicating they had likely entered the water to bathe. Preliminary inquiry suggests that the children may have been playing and accidentally drowned due to the flow of the water, an officer said.
The identities of the deceased children are yet to be ascertained, and efforts are underway to identify them. The police said no missing-persons complaints matching the victims had been received as of the filing of this report.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.
A case under relevant sections of law is being registered, and further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances leading to the incident, the police added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram