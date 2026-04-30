3 children drown while bathing in Golf Course pond in Delhi’s Dwarka

The Delhi Police said the identities of the deceased children are yet to be ascertained. (Representative Image)

Three children aged between eight and ten years drowned while taking a bath in a pond in the Golf Course area in Dwarka’s Sector 24 Thursday morning, the Delhi Police said.

According to the Delhi Police, they received a PCR call at the Sector 23 Police Station, Dwarka, at around 7.07 am regarding the drowning of three children. Three fire tenders and the local police station’s SHO, along with police staff, rushed to the spot and alerted other emergency agencies.

On reaching the location, the police found that three children were submerged in a pond situated within the Golf Course premises.

“With the assistance of fire brigade personnel, all three children were retrieved from the water,” Kushal Pal Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), said.