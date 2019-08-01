Drugs worth Rs 14.94 lakh seized from Surat, second haul in 20 days

Surat police on Wednesday arrested three persons possessing methamphetamine drugs worth Rs 14.94 lakh from a house in Variyav village in Surat, police said. A woman from Surat and a drug trafficker from Mumbai were among the three arrested.

This is the second big seizure of drugs after three youths were caught with Rs 9.80 lakh worth banned substances on July 11. In March, two youth were arrested by Surat police with narcotic substances worth Rs. 1.95 lakh.

“The use of MD is popular among the youth nowadays,” Crime Branch Police Inspector G P Patel said, speaking to The Indian Express. He said they had been on the lookout for supply of drugs into Surat city and found that some active traffickers were bringing the banned substances into the city.

Acting on specific information, crime branch police raided a house in Variyav village. They found three people, including a woman, packing some white powder in plastic bags.

The officials checked the powder and found it was the banned methamphetamine drug, commonly known as MD among youth here.

The officials seized the drugs weighing 298.77 grams worth Rs. 14.94 lakh as well as Rs 87,000 in cash.

The three arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Bilal, the house owner, Ibrahim Saiyed, a Mumbai resident and Noor Jahan Sidi, a resident of Dhastipura in Surat. Police arrested them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances act.

“Mohammed Bilal had got the drugs from trafficker Ibrahim Saiyed of Mumbai and Noor Jahan Sidi became a mediator as she knew the Mumbai guy,” he said. “After primary investigations, it was found that Ibrahim Saiyed bought the drug from a Nigerian national at Dharavi in Mumbai and brought it to Surat.”

A Special Operations Group of Surat police on July 11 caught three youths from Bhagatalav area near Gajjar chambers, exchanging some materials in plastic bags on the main road.

The police caught them under suspicion and found that the plastic bags they carried contained MD – 196 grams of it worth Rs. 9.80 lakh, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Juned Chandiwala, a resident of Saudagarwad, Gulam Sabir Qureshi, a resident of Badekhan Chakla and Ashfak Qureshi, a resident of Nanpura area.

Earlier on March 12, Surat police stopped two youths at Badekhan Chakla area in Surat under suspicion, and found 39 grams of MD worth Rs. 1.95 lakh in their possession. They were arrested under the NDPS Act.

Police identified them as Ishaq Saiyed and Feroz Malek, both residents of Zampa Bazaar in Surat. During the interrogation, they disclosed that they had gotten the banned drug from a trafficker of Mumbai.