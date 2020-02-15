Dozen IPS officers among 30 transferred in Punjab Police rejig

DIG (Administration) Gurpreet Singh Toor was given the charge of DIG (Headquarters). (File) DIG (Administration) Gurpreet Singh Toor was given the charge of DIG (Headquarters). (File)

About a dozen Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were among 30 officials posted at new places or given a new charge in a reshuffle in Punjab Police on Friday.

ADGP Security S S Srivastava who had additional charge of NRI Affairs has been given the additional charge of Human Resource Development (HRD) in addition to the Security. Amardeep Singh Rai who was ADGP (HRD) has been posted as ADGP NRI Affairs. IG (Modernisation) Vibhu Raj who also had additional charge of IG Security has been posted as IG Vigilance Bureau. IG (Crime) Shive Kumar Verma was posted as IG (Intelligence) against a vacant post.

S K Singh was posted as IG Community Affairs Division as he was under transfer as IG Crime. Singh will continue to have additional charge of IG Crimes Against Women and Children. DIG (Administration) Gurpreet Singh Toor was also given the charge of DIG (Headquarters). DIG (Counter Intelligence) Surjit Singh was posted as DIG Vigilance Bureau.

Harjeet Singh who was SSP Barnala was posted as SSP Fazilka. Vivek Sheel Soni who was SSP Fazilka was transferred as SSP (Ludhiana Rural), in place of Sandeep Goel who was posted as SSP Barnala. Akhil Chaudhary who is posted as Deputy Commissioner of Police at Ludhiana was given additional charge of Assistant Inspector General (Armament).

Harmanbir Singh Gill who served as Regional Passport Officer at Jalandhar and was available for posting was appointed as Moga SSP.

